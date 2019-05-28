Bettinger, Grisham lift Biloxi over Tennessee 7-1

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) -- Trent Grisham had two hits and two RBI, and Alec Bettinger threw six scoreless innings as the Biloxi Shuckers topped the Tennessee Smokies 7-1 on Tuesday.

Bettinger (2-4) allowed three hits while striking out six and walking one to get the win.

Biloxi started the scoring in the first inning when Dillon Thomas hit a two-run double.

The Shuckers later added runs in four additional innings to secure the victory.

Oscar De La Cruz (2-2) went five innings, allowing five runs and five hits in the Southern League game. He also struck out five and walked three.