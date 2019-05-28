Reeves’ double leads Lake County to 10-3 win over South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) -- Mitch Reeves hit a two-run double in the fourth inning, leading the Lake County Captains to a 10-3 win over the South Bend Cubs on Tuesday.

The double by Reeves, part of a three-run inning, gave the Captains a 2-0 lead before Jesse Berardi hit an RBI triple later in the inning.

South Bend answered in the bottom of the inning when Andy Weber hit an RBI double, scoring Levi Jordan to cut the deficit to two.

The Captains later scored in three additional innings to put the game away, including three runs in the fifth.

Tyler Freeman singled twice, scoring four runs and driving home a couple for Lake County.

Lake County right-hander Alex Royalty (1-2) picked up the win after allowing two runs on five hits over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Peyton Remy (1-2) took the loss in the Midwest League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and six hits over five innings.

Lake County improved to 3-1 against South Bend this season.