Nevin’s single leads Hartford to 4-2 win over Portland

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) -- Tyler Nevin hit a run-scoring single in the third inning, leading the Hartford Yard Goats to a 4-2 win over the Portland Sea Dogs on Tuesday.

The single by Nevin, part of a three-run inning, gave the Yard Goats a 2-0 lead before Colton Welker hit an RBI single later in the inning.

Portland answered in the top of the next frame when Josh Tobias hit a two-run home run to cut the deficit to one.

The Yard Goats tacked on another run in the fifth when Alan Trejo hit a solo home run.

Hartford right-hander Rico Garcia (6-1) picked up the win after allowing two runs on five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Darwinzon Hernandez (1-4) took the loss in the Eastern League game after giving up three runs and three hits over 2 2/3 innings.

With the win, Hartford improved to 7-3 against Portland this season.