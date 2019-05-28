Sports
Betts, Johnson lead Bowling Green to 6-3 win over Great Lakes
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) -- Chris Betts hit an RBI double in the seventh inning, and Kaleo Johnson hit a two-run home run and had two hits as the Bowling Green Hot Rods defeated the Great Lakes Loons 6-3 on Tuesday.
The double by Betts, part of a three-run inning, gave the Hot Rods a 4-3 lead before Johnson hit a two-run home run later in the inning.
After Great Lakes crossed the plate for three runs in the first inning, Bowling Green tied the game 3-3 when Seaver Whalen scored on a groundout in the second inning.
Trey Cumbie (2-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless relief while Stephen Kolek (2-3) took the loss in the Midwest League game.
Niko Hulsizer homered and doubled, driving home three runs for the Loons.
Bowling Green improved to 3-1 against Great Lakes this season.
