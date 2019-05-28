Hosmer homers, Padres edge Yankees 5-4

San Diego Padres second baseman Greg Garcia, top, loses his balance as New York Yankees' Brett Gardner slides into second on a game-ending double play on a ball hit by Yankees' DJ LeMahieu during a baseball game, Tuesday, May 28, 2019, in New York. The Padres won 5-4. AP Photo

Eric Hosmer hit a three-run homer during a big first inning against Masahiro Tanaka, and San Diego manager Andy Green burned through his bullpen to help the Padres hold off the New York Yankees 5-4 on a soggy Tuesday night.

New York tried to rally in the rain, getting three runs in the seventh inning during a stretch when Green used six pitchers to face eight batters — not exactly endearing himself to fans huddled under ponchos and umbrellas. San Diego escaped the seventh on Gary Sánchez's flyout, Craig Stammen pitched the eighth and former Yankee reliever Kirby Yates pitched the ninth for his 21st save in 21 chances.

The game ended when video review overturned a safe call on DJ LeMahieu's grounder, giving the Padres a double play.

Sánchez hit a solo homer in the fourth for the AL East-leading Yankees, who lost for the third time in 15 games. It was Sánchez's 17th homer, one shy of his total from an injury-spoiled 2018.

Eric Lauer (4-4) pitched one-run ball over 5 1/3 innings for San Diego, getting four strikeouts and allowing four hits. The Padres stopped a two-game slide that followed a five-game winning streak.

Tanaka (3-4) ended a string of solid starts, giving up five runs in six innings. He grinded away to at least cover some innings for New York, which taxed its bullpen using an opener in a 5-2 win Monday.

REDS 11, PIRATES 6

CINCINNATI (AP) — Derek Dietrich hit three homers — all two-run shots for Cincinnati— and Pittsburgh suffered yet another injury to its rotation in a loss to the Reds.

Dietrich connected in the fourth off Jordan Lyles (5-2), who left after the inning with discomfort in his left hamstring. Dietrich then connected off Geoff Hartlieb in the fifth and again in the seventh for his first three-homer game. His 17 homers set a career high, and 12 of his last 17 hits have been home runs.

Scooter Gennett was the last Reds player with so many homers, matching the major league record with four on June 6, 2017.

The Pirates have had 22 players on the injured list this season, with starter Chris Archer also missing time because of a sore thumb.

Pittsburgh lost for the seventh time in nine games and fell to 26-27, the first time the Pirates have been below .500 since May 3.

Lucas Sims (1-0), called up pregame, struck out a career-high nine in 7 1/3 innings.

Pirates rookie Kevin Newman hit a grand slam in the eighth for his first major league homer.

TIGERS 3, ORIOLES 0

BALTIMORE (AP) — Matthew Boyd took a five-hitter into the seventh inning, Niko Goodrum homered and Detroit interrupted a prolonged slump by defeating Baltimore.

JaCoby Jones had two doubles and an RBI for the Tigers, who won for only the second time in 14 games since May 12.

Boyd (5-4) struck out eight and allowed six hits in six-plus innings. Shane Greene got three straight outs in the ninth for his 17th save in 18 tries.

It was Detroit's second shutout of the season, and the fourth time Baltimore has been blanked.

The game drew a crowd of 8,106, the seventh time in 27 games the Orioles have attracted fewer than 10,000 fans to Camden Yards. Baltimore has lost 16 of 20 and owns the worst record in the majors (17-38).

Orioles starter Dylan Bundy (2-6) gave up three runs and seven hits. He struck out eight, the last one giving him 500 for his career.

Recalled from Triple-A Norfolk earlier in the day, DJ Stewart had three hits and a stolen base for Baltimore.

RAYS 3, BLUE JAYS 1

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Austin Meadows homered for the third straight game and five Tampa Bay pitchers combined to throw a six-hitter and beat struggling AL East rival Toronto.

The second-place Rays won for the fourth straight time, improving to a season-best 13 games over .500 before an announced crowd of just 5,786 — smallest ever for a Rays home game at Tropicana Field.

The Blue Jays have dropped six of seven and fell to 0-8-1 in their series against Tampa Bay, dating to August 2017.

Meadows hit his 12th homer of the season, a solo shot to right field off reliever Thomas Pannone in the seventh inning.

Avisail Garcia had an inside-the-park homer off Clayton Richard (0-1) in the third and also scored on a first-inning sacrifice fly.

Meanwhile, the Rays bullpen — beginning with opener Ryne Stanek — limited the Blue Jays to four singles and a pair of doubles. Ryan Yarbrough (4-1) pitched 3 2/3 innings for the win.

MARLINS 11, GIANTS 3

MIAMI (AP) — Jorge Alfaro and Garrett Cooper hit Miami's first three-run homers of the year and sent San Francisco to its sixth straight loss.

Trevor Richards (2-5) gave up a homer to Joe Panik on the game's first pitch but blanked San Francisco thereafter. He allowed two hits and one run in seven innings.

The Marlins earned their eighth victory in 11 games but still have the worst record in the National League. Starlin Castro's two-out, two-run double in the third put Miami ahead to stay. Rookie Harold Ramirez had three hits to hike his average to .413 in 13 games. Pinch hitter Rosell Herrera hit his first homer of the year in the eighth to make the score 11-1.

Jeff Samardzija (2-4) lost his third start in a row. He allowed a season-high five earns runs in four-plus innings, matching his shortest outing of the year.

Miami improved to 10-4 against the Giants since 2017.

PHILLIES 4, CARDINALS 3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cesar Hernandez hit a go-ahead two-run homer, Nick Pivetta threw five tough innings and Philadelphia beat slumping St. Louis.

Paul Goldschmidt and Marcell Ozuna hit homers in the first inning, but the Cardinals wasted a 3-0 lead and lost for the 11th time in 15 games.

Pivetta (3-1) allowed three runs and three hits, striking out six in his first start since a demotion to the minors.

Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright (4-5) gave up four runs and eight hits in six innings with a season-high 10 strikeouts.

Edgar Garcia got five outs, Seranthony Dominguez retired all four batters he faced and Hector Neris finished for his 10th save in 10 tries.