Sports
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes rode out the tornado threat by studying his playbook
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes talks training and his goal of getting to the Super Bowl
We can all agree it’s been a terrible spring for weather in Kansas City, right?
Torrential rains have led to flooding and there have been damaging tornadoes on both sides of the state line over the last week. Sirens went off in a number of cities around the area on Tuesday night, and homes in Lawrence and Linwood, Kansas, were damaged.
People rightfully have been nervous about the outbreak of severe storms, but Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes apparently hasn’t been concerned.
On Tuesday night, as the local networks were reporting on the tornadoes and some people were taking shelter, Mahomes was ... studying the Chiefs playbook.
His girlfriend Brittany Matthews shared a photo on her Instagram story, and Twitter user Alicia Marie tweeted it:
Naturally, Chiefs fans loved it:
