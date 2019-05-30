Los Angeles visits Seattle in division matchup

Los Angeles Angels (26-29, fourth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (24-34, fifth in the AL West)

Seattle; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Felix Pena (2-1, 3.22 ERA, .96 WHIP, 43 strikeouts) Mariners: Yusei Kikuchi (3-2, 3.82 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: AL West rivals Seattle and Los Angeles will square off at T-Mobile Park.

The Mariners are 12-14 against AL West teams. Seattle has slugged .455, good for second in the American League. Daniel Vogelbach leads the club with a .587 slugging percentage, including 22 extra-base hits and 15 home runs.

The Angels are 11-15 on the road. Los Angeles has a collective on-base percentage of .331, led by Mike Trout with a mark of .434. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Domingo Santana leads the Mariners with 60 hits and has 42 RBIs. Tim Beckham is 6-for-20 with a double, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Trout leads the Angels with 12 home runs and is batting .282. Brian Goodwin is 8-for-34 with two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 2-8, .272 batting average, 5.46 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Angels: 4-6, .251 batting average, 5.93 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Sam Tuivailala: 60-day IL (achilles), Hunter Strickland: 60-day IL (lat), Connor Sadzeck: day-to-day (hand), Felix Hernandez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Gerson Bautista: 60-day IL (pectoral), Ryon Healy: 10-day IL (back), Dee Gordon: 10-day IL (wrist), J.P. Crawford: 10-day IL (ankle).

Angels Injuries: JC Ramirez: 60-day IL (elbow), Keynan Middleton: 60-day IL (elbow), Matt Harvey: 10-day IL (back), Justin Upton: 60-day IL (toe), Mike Trout: day-to-day (foot), Michael Hermosillo: 60-day IL (groin), Andrelton Simmons: 10-day IL (ankle), Zack Cozart: 10-day IL (shoulder), Kevan Smith: 7-day IL (concussion).