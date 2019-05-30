Sports

Tim Anderson tweets simple message after White Sox finish sweep of Royals

Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost reacts to Glenn Sparkman getting ejected for hitting Tim Anderson and his team's 8-7 loss to the White Sox in Chicago on May 29, 2019. By
Tim Anderson didn’t write a single word in a tweet Wednesday night, but the message was clear.

Anderson, the White Sox shortstop, was hit by a pitch during Chicago’s 8-7 win over the Royals. It came a month after he was beaned following an epic bat flip in a game against the Royals at Guaranteed Rate Field.

On Wednesday, Anderson was hit in the helmet with a pitch from Royals starter Glenn Sparkman in the second inning. Sparkman was ejected and the White Sox soon jumped to a 7-1 lead. The Royals battled back to tie the game in the eighth inning, but the White Sox won on Anderson’s RBI double and finished a three-game sweep.

Guess what emoji Anderson used? A broom. Oh, and he added a photo of the infamous bat flip.

White Sox fans (unsurprisingly) loved it:

