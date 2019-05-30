Here is episode one of Chiefs’ behind-the-scenes show ‘The Franchise’

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes discusses MVP award Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the 2018 NFL Most Valuable Player. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the 2018 NFL Most Valuable Player.

“Zero dos 337 F-slice naked right pow.”

That was the name of a play that Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes called at the Pro Bowl practice, and it was just one of the fun insights from Episode One of the Chiefs’ new show “The Franchise,” which aired Wednesday night.

In one segment, there were scenes from the Senior Bowl and talk in the draft room (which included actor Eric Stonestreet) after the Senior Bowl.

“It’s funny. It’s one of those things, it’s like you watch a lot of it and it’s not rocket science. Anybody can really sit here after a while and figure it out. It’s just a matter of watching a ton of stuff,” general manager Brett Veach said while watching tape from the Senior Bowl.

There were behind-the-scenes talks with coach Andy Reid, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and new safety Tyrann Mathieu as well. As expected, a healthy dose of Mahomes was included in the 28 minute, 33 second video.

The episode ends with the Chiefs at the draft.

