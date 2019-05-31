Turnbull, Tigers to take on Foltynewicz, Braves on Friday

Detroit Tigers (21-32, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (30-26, second in the AL East)

Atlanta; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

LINE: Braves favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta and Detroit will meet at SunTrust Park on Friday.

The Braves are 14-14 in home games. Atlanta's team on-base percentage of .328 is eighth in the league. Freddie Freeman leads the lineup with an OBP of .396.

The Tigers are 12-15 on the road. The Detroit pitching staff has a combined team ERA of 4.74, Matthew Boyd paces the staff with a mark of 2.85. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freeman leads the Braves with 27 extra base hits and is slugging .561. Austin Riley is 13-for-41 with a double, five home runs and 16 RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Nicholas Castellanos leads the Tigers with 55 hits and is batting .267. JaCoby Jones is 13-for-34 with three doubles, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .229 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored by one run

Tigers: 3-7, .241 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Braves Injuries: Darren O'Day: 10-day IL (forearm), Ender Inciarte: 10-day IL (lumbar strain).

Tigers Injuries: Jordan Zimmermann: 10-day IL (elbow), Tyson Ross: 10-day IL (nerve), Matt Moore: 60-day IL (knee), Michael Fulmer: 60-day IL (elbow), Jordy Mercer: 10-day IL (quad), Josh Harrison: 10-day IL (hamstring).