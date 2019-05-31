Toronto takes 3-game slide into matchup with Colorado

Toronto Blue Jays (21-35, fourth in the AL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (28-27, third in the AL West)

Denver; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Edwin Jackson (0-2, 9.00 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 8 strikeouts) Rockies: German Marquez (5-2, 3.56 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 76 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Rockies are 15-12 in home games. The Colorado offense has compiled a .261 batting average as a team this season, good for sixth in the league. Nolan Arenado leads the team with an average of .332.

The Blue Jays are 11-17 on the road. Toronto's lineup has 66 home runs this season, Justin Smoak leads them with 11 homers. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arenado leads the Rockies with 31 extra base hits and is batting .332. Trevor Story is 15-for-40 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Freddy Galvis leads the Blue Jays with 53 hits and has 23 RBIs. Smoak is 11-for-35 with a double, five home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 8-2, .326 batting average, 5.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Blue Jays: 2-8, .217 batting average, 6.36 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

Rockies Injuries: Chris Rusin: 10-day IL (back), Harrison Musgrave: 10-day IL (elbow), Jon Gray: day-to-day (finger), Wade Davis: 10-day IL (oblique), Tyler Anderson: 60-day IL (knee), Charlie Blackmon: 10-day IL (calf).

Blue Jays Injuries: Jacob Waguespack: 10-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Tepera: 10-day IL (elbow), Matt Shoemaker: 60-day IL (knee), Aaron Sanchez: day-to-day (finger), David Phelps: 60-day IL (elbow), Tim Mayza: 10-day IL (arm), Clay Buchholz: 10-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Borucki: 60-day IL (elbow), Dalton Pompey: 60-day IL (concussion), Devon Travis: 60-day IL (knee), Cavan Biggio: day-to-day (illness).