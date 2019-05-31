Iowa baseball team practices while unaware of tornado forming behind the players

What is the difference between single cell, multi-cell and super cell thunderstorms? Ever heard of the term 'supercell' but didn't know what it was? Learn about these powerful storms responsible for most tornadoes in the United States and other thunderstorms in this video from NWS. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ever heard of the term 'supercell' but didn't know what it was? Learn about these powerful storms responsible for most tornadoes in the United States and other thunderstorms in this video from NWS.

You’d think if a tornado was forming somewhere nearby you might notice, right?

But for this group of youth baseball players in Iowa, they didn’t seem to be aware that a tornado was in clear view during their practice.

The Des Moines Regiser reported that it was a Little League team of fifth- and sixth-graders in the city of Montezuma who were throwing the ball around as the twister appeared.

Given the tragic events around Kansas City earlier this week, it might seem odd that the play would continue, but one parent said there was never a threat. And the tornado did not touch down in Montezuma.

“I know the video appears careless, but there were many people there and no one was panicking,” Jamie Brennan told the Register. “If I felt like it was a dangerous situation, I would have removed my child from the field immediately.”





It was a strange sight:

