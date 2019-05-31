Cedar Rapids beats Beloit 6-5

BELOIT, Wis. (AP) -- Jared Akins and Ben Rodriguez scored on an error in the eighth inning, leading the Cedar Rapids Kernels to a 6-5 win over the Beloit Snappers on Friday.

The play capped a three-run inning and gave the Kernels a 6-4 lead after Andrew Bechtold drew a bases-loaded walk earlier in the inning.

In the bottom of the eighth, Beloit cut into the deficit on an error that scored John Jones.

Jose Martinez (1-1) got the win with four innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Michael Murray (0-4) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Cedar Rapids improved to 3-1 against Beloit this season.