Grisham’s homer leads Biloxi to 8-5 win over Tennessee

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) -- Trent Grisham hit a three-run home run in the eighth inning, leading the Biloxi Shuckers to an 8-5 win over the Tennessee Smokies on Friday.

The home run by Grisham capped a four-run inning and gave the Shuckers an 8-5 lead after Luis Aviles Jr. hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

Cameron Roegner (1-0) got the win in relief while Tommy Nance (1-1) took the loss in the Southern League game.

Vimael Machin doubled and singled, scoring three runs for the Smokies.