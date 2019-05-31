Daal’s single leads Chattanooga over Jackson in 10 innings

JACKSON, Tenn. (AP) -- Calten Daal hit an RBI single in the top of the 10th inning to lead the Chattanooga Lookouts to a 6-5 win over the Jackson Generals on Friday.

Tyler Stephenson scored the go-ahead run on the single after he led off the inning with a single, advanced to second on a strikeout by Mitch Nay and then went to third on a single by Daal.

The Lookouts scored three runs in the ninth before Jackson answered in the bottom of the inning when Matt Jones hit a solo home run to tie the game 5-5.

Chattanooga starter Tony Santillan allowed two runs and six hits over six innings. He also struck out four and walked one. Joel Kuhnel (1-2) got the win in relief while Matt Brill (0-2) took the loss in the Southern League game.

Stephenson singled three times, driving in a run and also scoring one in the win.

Pavin Smith homered and doubled, driving home two runs for the Generals.