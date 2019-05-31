Profar hits walk-off single in 12th, Frisco beats Corpus Christi 6-5

FRISCO, Texas (AP) -- Juremi Profar hit a walk-off single in the 12th inning, as the Frisco RoughRiders beat the Corpus Christi Hooks 6-5 on Friday.

Christian Lopes scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a single by Profar.

After Corpus Christi's Stephen Wrenn hit an RBI double in the top of the 10th, Frisco tied the game 5-5 in the bottom of the inning when Charles Leblanc hit an RBI single, scoring Lopes.

Frisco starter Jonathan Hernandez went seven scoreless innings, allowing three hits while striking out 10. Locke St. John (3-2) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Layne Henderson (0-1) took the loss in the Texas League game.