Padres hit 3 homers to back Lucchesi in 5-2 win vs Marlins

San Diego Padres' Hunter Renfroe, center, reacts with teammates Manny Machado, left, and Austin Hedges, right, after hitting a home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins Friday, May 31, 2019, in San Diego. AP Photo

Three solo home runs were enough to power the San Diego Padres past the Miami Marlins.

Franmil Reyes, Hunter Renfroe and Ian Kinsler homered, and left-hander Joey Lucchesi combined with two relievers on a four-hitter for his first victory in six starts to lead the San Diego Padres to a 5-2 victory Friday night.

"We thrive with the long ball and we've got the guys who can hit them," manager Andy Green said. "You have to embrace who you are. We've got a lot of slug as a club. It's nice when you get guys on base and hit two- and three-run homers, but solos did it today."

Lucchesi certainly enjoyed the power display.

"I love it. I love when guys hit them," the big lefty said. "It makes them feel good, it makes us feel good. It's great."

Lucchesi (4-3) hadn't won since beating Cincinnati at home on April 21. He retired his first seven batters before allowing a double by Miguel Rojas in the third. He then retired eight straight before allowing a home run by pinch-hitter Rosell Herrera with one out in the sixth. Lucchesi struck out five and walked one.

Craig Stammen pitched 1 2/3 hitless innings, Phil Maton allowed two singles to open the Marlins' ninth and Kirby Yates came on to get the final three outs for his 22nd save, best in the majors.

Herrera was pinch-hitting for lefty Caleb Smith (3-3), who lost his third straight decision after allowing two runs and three hits in five innings. He struck out eight and walked two.

"I thought he threw the ball really well," manager Don Mattingly said. "Gives up the two solos, but I think we saw the finish that we talked about before, more swing and miss. Definitely a lot better out of Caleb tonight."

The Padres "don't really chase too far out of the zone," Mattingly said. "They've got swing and miss but they don't chase all over the place, so there were a lot of deep counts and you've got to make pitches, so we know they're dangerous from that standpoint."

Reyes homered on a line shot to left with one out in the first, his 16th. Renfroe hit a moonshot into the second balcony on the Western Metal Supply Co. Building in the left-field corner with one out in the fourth for his 15th.

"I felt like my stuff was pretty good," Smith said. "Just made a couple mistakes and I've got to stop giving up the long ball."

Kinsler homered off Austin Brice with one out in the seventh for his seventh.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Marlins: Placed 1B Neil Walker on the 10-day injured list with a strained right quad and recalled INF JT Riddle from Triple-A New Orleans.

Padres: Manager Andy Green said rookie SS Fernando Tatis Jr. could begin a rehab assignment next week, depending on how he fares in extended spring games this weekend. He has been out since straining his left hamstring on April 28.

UP NEXT

Marlins: RHP Jose Urena (3-6, 4.11) is scheduled to start the middle game of the series, his 12th of the season.

Padres: Rookie LHP Nick Margevicius (2-5, 4.96) is scheduled to make his 10th big league start.