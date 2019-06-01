Corona leads DSL Phillies White over DSL Rangers2 4-3

, (AP) -- Jeury Corona doubled and singled as the DSL Phillies White beat the DSL Rangers2 4-3 on Saturday.

DSL Phillies White got on the board first in the fourth inning when Raymond Mora scored when a runner was thrown out and Raulyn Blanc hit a two-run double.

After DSL Phillies White added a run in the fifth when Corona scored on a double play, the DSL Rangers2 cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Reyber Bermudez hit a two-run double and Juan Bidau hit a sacrifice fly.

Michael Guzman (1-0) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while DSL Rangers2 starter Orlando Gil (0-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.