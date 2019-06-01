Smolinski’s single leads Durham to 11-5 win over Columbus

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) -- Jake Smolinski hit a run-scoring single in the third inning, leading the Durham Bulls to an 11-5 win over the Columbus Clippers on Saturday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Bulls and a four-game winning streak for the Clippers.

The single by Smolinski started the scoring in a five-run inning and gave the Bulls a 5-4 lead. Later in the inning, Durham scored on three more plays, including a two-run double by Kean Wong.

The Bulls later tacked on a run in both the fifth and sixth innings. In the fifth, Jake Cronenworth hit a solo home run, while Smolinski hit an RBI single in the sixth.

Cronenworth homered, doubled and singled twice, driving home three runs and scoring a couple for Durham.

Casey Sadler (1-0) got the win in relief while Columbus starter Evan Mitchell (0-2) took the loss in the International League game.

The eight extra-base hits for Durham included a season-high seven doubles.

Bobby Bradley homered and singled three times, driving in four runs for the Clippers. Daniel Johnson tripled twice and doubled, scoring three runs.