Ademan leads Myrtle Beach to 7-2 win over Potomac

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) -- Aramis Ademan singled twice as the Myrtle Beach Pelicans beat the Potomac Nationals 7-2 on Saturday.

Myrtle Beach started the scoring in the second inning when Grant Fennell hit an RBI double and then scored on a triple by Yeiler Peguero.

Potomac answered in the next half-inning when Cole Freeman hit a solo home run to get within one.

The Pelicans later added one run in the third, three in the fourth, and one in the sixth to secure the victory.

Myrtle Beach right-hander Paul Richan (6-2) picked up the win after allowing two runs on six hits over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Kyle Johnston (5-6) took the loss in the Carolina League game after allowing two runs and three hits over 1 2/3 innings.

For the Nationals, Alex Dunlap doubled and singled.