Casey, Davis lift South Bend over Dayton 2-1

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) -- Brennen Davis homered and had two hits, and Derek Casey allowed just one hit over six innings as the South Bend Cubs beat the Dayton Dragons 2-1 on Saturday.

Casey (3-2) allowed one run while striking out four and walking one to pick up the win.

Down 1-0 in the fourth, Dayton tied the game when Michael Siani hit a solo home run.

The Cubs went out in front in the sixth inning when Rafelin Lorenzo hit a solo home run.

Moises Nova (0-1) went one inning, allowing one run and three hits while walking one in the Midwest League game.

With the win, South Bend improved to 4-2 against Dayton this season.