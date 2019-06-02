Sports
Boston fans cracked jokes as Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes watched Blues lose
At this rate, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are going to supplant Marlins Man as the most visible fans at sporting events.
The Chiefs teammates got plenty of camera time at the Final Four, and on Saturday, they traveled across Missouri to take in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final. Mahomes and Kelce were at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis decked out in Blues gear.
Unfortunately for Mahomes and Kelce, they saw a dud of a game as the Bruins rolled to a 7-2 win and took a 2-1 series lead.
NBC shared this clip of the duo:
And this of Kelce:
Boston fans, unsurprisingly, were not impressed.
In fact, quite a few noted the Chiefs lost to the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game and cracked jokes about Mahomes and Kelce watching another Boston team win:
