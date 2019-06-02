Boston fans cracked jokes as Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes watched Blues lose

Tech fans greet Patrick Mahomes, and Travis Kelce, at Final Four Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was at the Final Four in Minneapolis to see his Texas Tech Red Raiders and Travis Kelce joined his teammate at the game on April 6, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was at the Final Four in Minneapolis to see his Texas Tech Red Raiders and Travis Kelce joined his teammate at the game on April 6, 2019.

At this rate, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are going to supplant Marlins Man as the most visible fans at sporting events.

The Chiefs teammates got plenty of camera time at the Final Four, and on Saturday, they traveled across Missouri to take in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final. Mahomes and Kelce were at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis decked out in Blues gear.

Unfortunately for Mahomes and Kelce, they saw a dud of a game as the Bruins rolled to a 7-2 win and took a 2-1 series lead.

NBC shared this clip of the duo:

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

And this of Kelce:

Kansas City, Missouri STAND UP!@tkelce lookin' clean in the Great One's threads at #StanleyCup Final Game 3. pic.twitter.com/tghX8xUSr5 — SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) June 2, 2019

Boston fans, unsurprisingly, were not impressed.

In fact, quite a few noted the Chiefs lost to the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game and cracked jokes about Mahomes and Kelce watching another Boston team win:

The @StLouisBlues losing 3-0 to the @NHLBruins is awesome. Showing Mahomes and Kelce and the other @Chiefs players who had their season ended by another #Boston team? Even better. — Daddy Files (@DaddyFiles) June 2, 2019

Mahomes and Kelce at the game. They are familiar with losing postseason games to New England teams — Maxine McCann (@maximccan) June 2, 2019

They taking the L tonight pic.twitter.com/tG1rSCsJYC — Trompie (@BG00276144) June 2, 2019

So nice of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce to come see another Missouri team lose to a Boston Team in the playoffs. — Patresus Bergeron (@whatupkihd) June 2, 2019

mahomes and kelce at a losing championship game in missouri against boston?

never thought that would happen — st matt (@nepats263) June 2, 2019

Mahomes and Kelce in the stands for the Blues. They didn't learn their lesson in January? — BobFromEastBoston (@Coach_Bob_1956) June 2, 2019

Mahomes and Kelce are in the building



They do know a thing or two about losing to Boston #StanleyCup — Owen (@Alakazam_428) June 2, 2019

Mahomes just can't catch a break against Boston — Kara Ashley (@Kara_Ashley_5) June 2, 2019

Love seeing Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes watch another Boston team beat them on the road. #BOSvsSTL — Austin Scott Angelo (@Austins_Comedy) June 2, 2019

Kelce and Mahomes in the house to have their hearts ripped out by a Boston team again — Brock (@BrockOgami) June 2, 2019