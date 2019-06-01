Cave’s double leads Rochester to 7-2 win over Buffalo

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) -- Jake Cave hit a bases-clearing double in the seventh inning, leading the Rochester Red Wings to a 7-2 win over the Buffalo Bisons on Saturday.

The double by Cave, part of a four-run inning, gave the Red Wings a 5-2 lead before Brent Rooker hit an RBI double later in the inning.

Fernando Romero (1-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Joey Pulido (0-1) took the loss in the International League game.