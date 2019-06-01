Quintana hits walk-off single in 10th, Round Rock beats Iowa 2-1

ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) -- Lorenzo Quintana hit a walk-off single with one out in the 10th inning, as the Round Rock Express beat the Iowa Cubs 2-1 on Saturday.

AJ Reed scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a ground out by Anibal Sierra.

The Express tied the game 1-1 in the bottom of the eighth when Reed hit a solo home run.

Reliever Reymin Guduan (1-1) went one scoreless inning, striking out two to pick up the win. Matt Carasiti (1-1) went 1 1/3 innings, allowing one run and one hit while walking three in the Pacific Coast League game.