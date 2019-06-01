Sports
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes chugged his, uh, beverage and Blues fans loved it
Every one of Patrick Mahomes 50 touchdown passes in 2018
The Chiefs will play the Green Bay Packers twice in the coming months, with a game scheduled for preseason and the regular season.
Quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs and Aaron Rodgers of the Packers are likely to chat at some point, and who knows? Perhaps the conversation will turn to downing drinks.
You may have seen Rodgers’ failed attempt to chug a beer at last month’s playoff game between the Bucks and Raptors (and Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford’s response).
Well, Mahomes showed his ability to down a beverage on Saturday night. Mahomes was in St. Louis for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final, and he was shown on the scoreboard.
Fans in the Enterprise Center cheered for Mahomes and the applause increased as Mahomes finished off his drink. There’s no way of knowing if it was a beer, but the Blues fans loved it.
Raul Martinez, the Sports Director at NBC 10 in Boston, shared this video on Twitter:
Mahomes’ girlfriend Brittany Matthews shared this on her Instagram story:
Comments