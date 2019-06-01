Cordero hits grand slam, leads El Paso over Tacoma

EL PASO, Texas (AP) -- Franchy Cordero hit a grand slam in the third inning, leading the El Paso Chihuahuas to a 24-4 win over the Tacoma Rainiers on Saturday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Chihuahuas and a four-game winning streak for the Rainiers.

The grand slam by Cordero came in the midst of a seven-run inning and gave the Chihuahuas a 7-1 lead. Later in the inning, Luis Urias scored on an error and Seth Mejias-Brean hit an RBI single.

El Paso later scored in five additional innings, including an eight-run eighth, when Urias and Michael Gettys hit three-run home runs to help punctuate the blowout.

Francisco Mejia homered, tripled and doubled, scoring five runs and driving home a couple for El Paso. Urias homered, doubled twice and singled, driving in four runs and scoring three.

El Paso southpaw Dillon Overton (1-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on six hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Justus Sheffield (2-4) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after allowing seven runs and six hits over 2 2/3 innings.

El Paso had a pair of season bests in its victory, drawing nine walks and hitting 11 doubles.

Jaycob Brugman homered and singled, scoring two runs for the Rainiers.