Marmolejos, Davidson lead the way for Harrisburg

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) -- Jose Marmolejos homered and doubled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two as the Harrisburg Senators topped the Trenton Thunder 4-1 on Sunday.

Austin Davidson doubled and singled for Harrisburg.

Harrisburg started the scoring in the first inning when Marmolejos hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Ian Sagdal.

After Harrisburg added two runs in the third, the Thunder cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Mandy Alvarez hit an RBI single, bringing home Matt Lipka.

Harrisburg right-hander Steven Fuentes (2-0) picked up the win after allowing one run on six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Trevor Stephan (0-3) took the loss in the Eastern League game after allowing four runs and seven hits over five innings.

With the win, Harrisburg improved to 7-3 against Trenton this season.