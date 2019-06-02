Hernandez’s single leads Pawtucket to 7-5 win over Syracuse

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) -- Marco Hernandez hit a two-run single in the seventh inning, leading the Pawtucket Red Sox to a 7-5 win over the Syracuse Mets on Sunday.

The single by Hernandez, part of a three-run inning, gave the Red Sox a 6-5 lead before Rusney Castillo hit an RBI single later in the inning.

Adam Lau (1-0) got the win in relief while Eric Hanhold (2-3) took the loss in the International League game.

Danny Espinosa homered and singled, driving in two runs for the Mets. Matt Kemp singled twice, scoring two runs.