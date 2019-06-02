Giambrone’s homer leads Iowa to 8-5 win over Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) -- Trent Giambrone hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning, leading the Iowa Cubs to an 8-5 win over the Round Rock Express on Sunday.

The home run by Giambrone capped a three-run inning and gave the Cubs a 7-5 lead after Robel Garcia hit a solo home run earlier in the inning.

The Cubs tacked on another run in the seventh when Phillip Evans hit a solo home run.

Pedro Strop (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Round Rock starter Cy Sneed (3-6) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.