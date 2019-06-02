Sports
Soriano leads Burlington to 2-1 win over Quad Cities
BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) -- Jose Soriano allowed just two hits over seven innings, leading the Burlington Bees over the Quad Cities River Bandits in a 2-1 win on Sunday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Bees and a three-game winning streak for the River Bandits.
Soriano (4-4) allowed one run while striking out six and walking two to pick up the win.
Quad Cities got on the board first with a run in the third inning. After reaching base on an error, Carlos Machado stole second, went to third on a hit batsman, and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Jeremy Pena.
The Bees took the lead for good with two runs in the seventh inning. Tim Millard scored on a wild pitch en route to the one-run lead.
Julio Robaina (0-1) went two innings, allowing two runs while striking out four and walking three in the Midwest League game.
