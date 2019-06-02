Madrigal’s sac fly leads Winston-Salem to 3-2 win over Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, (AP) -- Nick Madrigal drove in JJ Muno with a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning, leading the Winston-Salem Dash to a 3-2 win over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers on Sunday.

Muno scored on the play to give the Dash a 2-1 lead after he reached base on a walk and advanced to third on an error.

The Dash tacked on another run in the ninth when Carlos Perez hit an RBI single, driving in Jameson Fisher.

Fayetteville saw its comeback attempt come up short after Miguelangel Sierra hit an RBI single, scoring Jacob Meyers in the ninth inning to cut the Winston-Salem lead to 3-2.

Codi Heuer (3-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Jacob Billingsley (0-2) took the loss in the Carolina League game.

Winston-Salem improved to 4-1 against Fayetteville this season.