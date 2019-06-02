Gaxiola leads Durango to 5-2 win over Dos Laredos

NUEVO LAREDO, Mexico (AP) -- Amilcar Gaxiola allowed just two hits over 5 1/3 innings, leading the Generales de Durango over the Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos in a 5-2 win on Sunday.

Gaxiola (1-1) picked up the win after he struck out two and walked one while allowing one run.

Trailing 2-0 in the sixth, Dos Laredos cut into the lead when Roberto Lopez scored on a sacrifice.

The Generales added to their lead with three runs in the eighth inning, including a single by Carlos Garzon that scored Jon Kemmer.

Kenneth Sigman (6-2) went 6 2/3 innings, allowing two runs and seven hits in the Mexican League game. He also struck out three and walked one.