De La Guerra’s double leads Pawtucket to 4-1 win over Lehigh Valley

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) -- Chad De La Guerra hit a run-scoring double in the eighth inning, leading the Pawtucket Red Sox to a 4-1 win over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Monday.

The double by De La Guerra, part of a three-run inning, gave the Red Sox a 2-1 lead before Josh Ockimey hit a two-run double later in the inning.

In the bottom of the first, Pawtucket took the lead on a solo home run by De La Guerra. Lehigh Valley answered in the next half-inning when Mitch Walding scored on a groundout.

Travis Lakins (2-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Kyle Dohy (1-2) took the loss in the International League game.