Guillorme hits walk-off single in 10th, Syracuse beats Rochester 5-4

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) -- Luis Guillorme hit a walk-off single with one out in the 10th inning, as the Syracuse Mets topped the Rochester Red Wings 5-4 on Monday.

Travis Taijeron scored the game-winning run after he hit an RBI triple.

The Red Wings took a 4-3 lead in the top of the 10th when Wilin Rosario hit an RBI single, scoring LaMonte Wade.

Stephen Nogosek (2-0) got the win in relief while DJ Baxendale (2-3) took the loss in the International League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Stranding 13 men on base, the Red Wings did not take advantage of some good scoring chances in the loss.