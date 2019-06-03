Padlo’s double leads Montgomery to 3-2 win over Tennessee

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) -- Kevin Padlo hit a run-scoring double in the second inning, leading the Montgomery Biscuits to a 3-2 win over the Tennessee Smokies on Monday.

The double by Padlo came in the midst of a three-run inning and gave the Biscuits a 2-1 lead. Later in the inning, Josh Lowe hit an RBI single, bringing home Padlo.

The Smokies cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Ian Rice hit a solo home run.

Riley O'Brien (2-3) got the win in relief while Tennessee starter Tyson Miller (3-3) took the loss in the Southern League game.