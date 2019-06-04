Sports
Royals’ draft pick Bobby Witt Jr. already has displayed power stroke at MLB parks
Bobby Witt Jr. hits homer at Globe Life Park during playoff game
A Royals player has never won the Home Run Derby at the All-Star Game*, but one of their draft picks has.
*If you’ve ever seen Jorge Soler take batting practice, then you know he’d be fun to watch at the competition
Shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., who was picked No. 2 overall Monday on the first day of the Major League Baseball draft, won the High School Home Run Derby at Nationals Park last summer.
“It was surreal,” Witt told MLB.com at the time. “I don’t even have words to describe it.”
Witt also nearly hit a ball out of Wrigley Field in the Under Armour All-American Game. Bill Ripken broke down Witt’s abilities on the MLB Network while showing the blast at Wrigley:
Here is Witt winning the Home Run Derby:
