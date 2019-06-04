Danner hits two homers as Lansing beats Great Lakes 8-0

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) -- Hagen Danner hit a pair of homers, leading the Lansing Lugnuts to an 8-0 win over the Great Lakes Loons on Tuesday. The Loons saw their five-game winning streak come to an end with the loss.

Griffin Conine and Jake Brodt also homered for the Lugnuts.

Danner hit a solo shot in the second inning and then hit a two-run homer in the fourth, both off Robinson Ortiz.

Lansing starter Josh Winckowski (6-2) picked up the win after allowing just two hits over six scoreless innings. Opposing starter Ortiz (0-2) took the loss in the Midwest League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and six hits over three innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Loons were blanked for the second time this season, while the Lugnuts' staff recorded their fourth shutout of the year.