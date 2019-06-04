Aracena’s run leads Wilmington to 4-3 win over Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) -- Ricky Aracena scored on a balk in the ninth inning, leading the Wilmington Blue Rocks to a 4-3 win over the Myrtle Beach Pelicans on Tuesday.

Aracena scored on the play after he reached base with a single, advanced to second on a walk by Blake Perkins and then went to third on an out.

Holden Capps (3-1) got the win in relief while Ryan Kellogg (1-4) took the loss in the Carolina League game.

For the Pelicans, Cam Balego homered and singled. Carlos Sepulveda singled three times.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Wilmington improved to 6-1 against Myrtle Beach this season.