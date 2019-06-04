Naughton, Rodriguez lead Chattanooga to 5-4 win over Mobile

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) -- Alfredo Rodriguez had two hits and scored two runs, and Packy Naughton threw six scoreless innings as the Chattanooga Lookouts defeated the Mobile BayBears 5-4 on Tuesday.

Naughton (2-1) allowed three hits while striking out six to pick up the win.

Up 2-0 in the third, Chattanooga added to its lead when Michael Beltre hit a two-run double.

After Chattanooga added a run in the seventh on a triple by TJ Friedl, the BayBears cut into the deficit with three runs in the eighth inning, including RBI doubles by Jo Adell and Jahmai Jones.

The BayBears saw their comeback attempt come up short after Connor Justus hit an RBI single, driving in Jhoan Urena in the ninth inning to cut the Chattanooga lead to 5-4.

Luis Madero (3-3) went five innings, allowing four runs and nine hits in the Southern League game. He also struck out five and walked one.