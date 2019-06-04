Lutz’s homer leads Carolina to 10-3 win over Frederick

ZEBULON, N.C. (AP) -- Tristen Lutz hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning, leading the Carolina Mudcats to a 10-3 win over the Frederick Keys on Tuesday. The Mudcats swept the three-game series with the win.

The home run by Lutz scored Ryan Aguilar to give the Mudcats a 5-3 lead.

The Mudcats later scored five runs in the eighth to finish off the blowout.

Christian Taugner (2-4) got the win in relief while Frederick starter Cameron Bishop (0-4) took the loss in the Carolina League game.