Hannah scores winning run, Stockton beats Visalia 5-4 in walk-off finish
STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) -- Jameson Hannah scored the winning run on a wild pitch with one out in the ninth inning, as the Stockton Ports defeated the Visalia Rawhide 5-4 on Tuesday.
Hannah scored the game-winning run after he reached base on a walk, advanced to second on a walk by Alfonso Rivas and then went to third on a walk by Lazaro Armenteros.
The Ports tied the game 4-4 when Nick Allen hit an RBI single, bringing home Jeremy Eierman in the sixth.
Reliever Seth Martinez (3-3) went two scoreless innings, striking out four to pick up the win. Kyler Stout (3-1) went 1 1/3 innings, allowing one run and two hits in the California League game. He also struck out one and walked three.
Rivas doubled and singled in the win.
