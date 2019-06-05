Sports
Hays’ run leads Bowie to 3-2 win over New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) -- Austin Hays scored on a forceout in the eighth inning, leading the Bowie Baysox to a 3-2 win over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Wednesday.
The forceout capped a two-run inning and gave the Baysox a 3-2 lead after Anderson Feliz hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.
The Fisher Cats took a 2-1 lead when Vinny Capra hit a solo home run in the fourth.
Francisco Jimenez (2-0) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Tayler Saucedo (2-1) took the loss in the Eastern League game.
Capra homered and singled, driving home two runs for the Fisher Cats.
