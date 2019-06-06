Sports
Chiefs’ Eric Fisher did battle with Broncos’ Von Miller ... in the great outdoors
Chiefs offensive lineman Eric Fisher and Broncos linebacker Von Miller have gone head-to-head multiple times in the NFL.
Despite some undoubtedly intense battles, they’re apparently friends off the field, too.
So when the apparel company Carhartt asked Miller to take part in an outdoors activity in New Mexico, Miller asked if Fisher could join in the fun.
The Carhartt folks then decided to pit the two in three competitions: fly fishing, archery and ... cooking. It’s called the “Back to the Land” competition.
Each of the events came down to the wire before Miller prevailed in two of the three. However, Fisher got in some trash talking during the competition, which you can see above.
