Griffin’s walk leads Burlington to 3-2 win over Beloit

BELOIT, Wis. (AP) -- Spencer Griffin drew a bases-loaded walk in the first inning, leading the Burlington Bees to a 3-2 win over the Beloit Snappers on Wednesday.

The walk by Griffin started the scoring in a three-run inning and gave the Bees a 1-0 lead. Later in the inning, Harrison Wenson and Justin Jones drew walks with the bases loaded.

After Beloit scored a run in the second on a single by Logan Farrar, the Snappers cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Lester Madden hit an RBI double, scoring Anthony Churlin.

Burlington right-hander Cole Duensing (5-2) picked up the win after allowing two runs on six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Aiden McIntyre (1-4) took the loss in the Midwest League game after he allowed three runs on just two hits over three innings.

With the win, Burlington improved to 5-1 against Beloit this season.