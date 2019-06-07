Thursday’s Sports in Brief

BASKETBALL

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Toronto guard Kyle Lowry wanted the Golden State Warriors' executive who shoved him during an NBA Finals game ousted from the league.

The NBA decided a one-year ban and $500,000 fine is enough for now.

Mark Stevens, a Warriors' investor and a member of the team's executive board, was banned from the NBA for one year and fined one day after he shoved Lowry during the fourth quarter of Game 3 of the Toronto-Golden State finals matchup. The NBA announced its decision not long after Lowry said Stevens "shouldn't be a part of our league."

Lowry dove into a row of courtside seats in an effort to save a loose ball. Stevens, wearing an NBA-issued credential, was seated about two spots away from where Lowry landed. Stevens shoved Lowry in the upper body, and Lowry said he repeated a vulgar phrase to him about four times during the brief incident.

SOCCER

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Soccer star Neymar testified for almost two hours in Rio de Janeiro's police headquarters in a cybercrimes investigation linked to a woman's rape allegation against him.

Brazilian soccer confederation reported earlier that Neymar had received a subpoena to speak with authorities about his posting on social media of images and messages of the accuser without her authorization in possible violation of her online privacy.

Neymar arrived to testify shortly after 7 p.m. local time and left shortly before 9 p.m. He spoke to journalists afterward at the police headquarters but didn't provide any details about his testimony in the alleged cybercrime case.

"I only want to thank the support and messages that everybody sent," said the player, who was using crutches because of his injured right ankle.

Neymar is expected to speak to authorities in the next few days about the rape allegation, which is being investigated separately in Sao Paulo, where the woman filed a formal complaint with police Friday. The complaint alleges the Brazilian soccer star raped her in a Paris hotel room May 15. A doctor gave a statement to Sao Paulo police Thursday about a medical examination he gave the accuser.

HOCKEY

BOSTON (AP) — Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy was livid following a 2-1 loss in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final to the St. Louis Blues, lashing out at officials over what he contends was a lack of calls.

There were only four penalties called in the game and although three went against the Blues, Cassidy felt St. Louis was the beneficiary of the officiating.

"Clearly, they missed a couple tonight," said Cassidy, who just a few days before was voicing support for the officials as his counterpart, Craig Berube, complained about how the Blues were being treated.

"There's a complaint or whatever put forth by the opposition," Cassidy said. "It just seems to have changed everything."

Cassidy was particularly upset about a no-call after forward Noel Acciari was taken out from behind by Tyler Bozak just before David Perron scored 10:36 into the third period to put the Blues up 2-0. Acciari didn't return, leaving the already short-handed Bruins with another hole to patch.

BASEBALL

NEW YORK (AP) — Free agent pitcher Dallas Keuchel and the Atlanta Braves have agreed to a one-year contract that would pay the 2015 AL Cy Young Award winner about $13 million, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement was subject to Keuchel passing a physical, which is scheduled for Friday.

Keuchel's contract would include a salary of about $21.21 million, and he would get a prorated share that amounts to approximately $13 million because 114 days will remain in the 186-day season.

A 31-year-old left-hander, Keuchel was 12-11 with a 3.74 ERA in 34 starts last season for Houston and turned down a $17.9 million qualifying offer in November.

He has options remaining, allowing him to start his Braves tenure in the minors as he builds up arm strength and stamina.

A two-time All-Star, Keuchel had 216 strikeouts during his Cy Young season but fanned only 153 batters last year, when he had a $13.2 million, one-year deal.

FOOTBALL

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Carson Wentz proved to the Philadelphia Eagles in three years he's worth a huge investment.

Wentz and the Eagles have agreed on a four-year contract extension through the 2024 season. The deal adds four years to Wentz's rookie contract. It's worth $128 million with more than $107 million guaranteed, according to ESPN.

"From the moment I got drafted here, I knew this place was special, I knew they had the most passionate fans in the world, in all of sports, and I knew we had the opportunity to build something truly special and to be cemented here means the world to me," Wentz wrote on Twitter.

Wentz is 23-17 in three seasons as the starting quarterback but has missed 13 games, including five playoff contests over the past two years. He finished third in NFL MVP voting in 2017 when backup quarterback Nick Foles led the Eagles to a Super Bowl victory over the Patriots.