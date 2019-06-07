NFL writer: ‘If I’m a Chargers fan, I’m not worried about the Chiefs all that much’

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes talks training and his goal of getting to the Super Bowl “We need to take that next step, we need to get to the Super Bowl, that’s the goal,” said Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during a news conference Monday at the Chiefs' practice facility in Kansas City. Mahomes also discussed offseason training. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK “We need to take that next step, we need to get to the Super Bowl, that’s the goal,” said Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during a news conference Monday at the Chiefs' practice facility in Kansas City. Mahomes also discussed offseason training.

Before the 2018 season, the experts at NFL.com made their playoff picks and 16 of the 21 writers predicted the Chargers would win the AFC West. The Chiefs got one vote, which was two fewer than the Raiders.

All six USA Today writers picked the Chargers to win the West, while CBS Sports predicted the Chargers would be division champs.

Ahead of the 2017 season, just four of the NFL.com writers picked the Chiefs to win the AFC West. The trendy pick that year: the Raiders.

Of course, Chiefs fans know their team won the AFC West both seasons (and in 2016), but one NFL.com writer believes the Chiefs will pose no threat to the Chargers this fall.

NFL Network analyst Adam Rank, who last week said it was Super Bowl or bust for the Chiefs, wrote that the Patriots are the team the Chargers need to worry about. He wrote: “I know some people might immediately think, ‘Hey, don’t they need to beat the Chiefs first?’ Uh, the Chargers did beat the Chiefs. In Kansas City. Late in the year. If I’m a Chargers fan, I’m not worried about the Chiefs all that much. But at some point, you need to come through against the Patriots.”

Later in the story, Adam wrote: “I consider the Chargers the top team in the AFC West right now. The Chiefs are exciting, thanks to Patrick Mahomes. But the Chargers are the best overall team.”





This comes about two weeks after an ESPN analyst said the Chargers are better than the Chiefs.

Not surprisingly, the Chargers also think the West title will go through Los Angeles. Running back Melvin Gordon told ESPN’s Wendi Nix his team should be favored in the West, not the Chiefs: