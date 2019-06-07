St. Louis newspaper trolls Bruins after Blues win Game 5 of Stanley Cup Final

Blues news conference after Game 5 win in Boston Highlights from the postgame news conference after the St. Louis Blues defeated the Boston Bruins 2-1 in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Highlights from the postgame news conference after the St. Louis Blues defeated the Boston Bruins 2-1 in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

There could be a huge party Sunday night in St. Louis.

The Blues are one victory away from winning the Stanley Cup and can clinch the title Sunday with a win in Game 6 against the Boston Bruins in St. Louis.

Bruins fans, however, are still steamed about Thursday’s game, which the Blues won 2-1. St. Louis scored what proved to be the winning goal in the third period after the officials missed the Blues’ Tyler Bozak trip Noel Acciari. Play continued and David Perron before Acciari got back on his skates.

Here is the play:

That game was played in Boston, and the St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s headline Friday managed to convey the magnitude of the win and troll the Bruins at the same time. The photo also was of the key play.

This is clever: