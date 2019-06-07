Bonifacio, Lowe lead Durham to 12-3 win over Gwinnett

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) -- Emilio Bonifacio hit a two-run homer in the second inning, and Nate Lowe had two hits and two RBI as the Durham Bulls beat the Gwinnett Stripers 12-3 on Friday.

The home run by Bonifacio scored Jake Smolinski to give the Bulls a 2-0 lead.

Gwinnett answered in the bottom of the frame when Alex Jackson hit a two-run home run to tie the game.

The Bulls later scored in three more innings to put the game away, including four runs in the fifth and seventh innings. In the fifth, Lowe hit a two-run single, while Nathan Lukes hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Smolinski in the seventh.

Vidal Nuno (1-0) got the win in relief while Ben Rowen (4-2) took the loss in the International League game.