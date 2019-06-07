Semien’s second homer gives Athletics 5-3 win over Rangers

Oakland Athletics' Marcus Semien (10) celebrates with Matt Olson (28) after Semien hit a solo home run during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Friday, June 7, 2019. AP Photo

Marcus Semien hit his second homer of the game in the ninth inning, a two-run, tiebreaking shot that lifted the Oakland Athletics over the Texas Rangers 5-3 on Friday night.

Semien drove a 3-2 pitch from José Leclerc (1-2) just beyond the right field wall after Jurickson Profar sliced a double inches fair down the left field line.

Semien also homered in the fifth inning. His two homers and four hits each matched career highs.

Yusmeiro Petit (1-1) pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings before Blake Treinen earned his 13th save by getting Elvis Andrus to hit into a game-ending double play with the bases loaded.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Lance Lynn limited the A's to two runs and six hits in six innings for his sixth straight quality start. Lynn struck out eight and walked one.

Brett Anderson cruised through five shutout innings on 58 pitches and three hits before Texas tagged him for three runs, the last being Hunter Pence's homer into the Oakland bullpen in left-center. Anderson left with the bases loaded in the seventh before Petit retired the inning's final two batters.

INFIELD ADVENTURE

Anderson bobbled a toss from 1B Matt Olson that allowed Pence to reach base, Nomar Mazara to advance to second and Logan Forsythe to third in the fourth inning. But Forsythe then broke for the plate, stopped a third of the way down the line and was tagged out in a rundown.

SHORT HOPS

Rangers RHP Jesse Chavez pitched a scoreless eighth inning to run his string of scoreless innings to 21 2/3, the longest active streak in the major leagues. ... Texas CF Delino DeShields went 3 for 4 with a walk and is 10 for 18 with three multihit games since being recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Sunday. ... Semien went into play leading major league shortstops with a .992 fielding percentage and committed his third error of the season.

PREGAME MOVES

With C Isiah Kiner-Falefa placed on the 10-day injured list Friday with a right middle-finger sprain, the Rangers acquired C Tim Federowicz from the Cleveland Indians for a player to be named later or cash considerations and then selected his contract from Nashville. Federowicz had spent the entire season at Triple-A Columbus.

TRAINER'S ROOM

A's: RHP Marco Estrada (back) will throw from 75 feet Saturday.

Rangers: DH-OF Shin-Soo Choo (left wrist) sat out a second straight game after being hit during Wednesday night's game. ... First base coach Héctor Ortiz (illness) was replaced by Jayce Tingler.

UP NEXT

A's: RHP Paul Blackburn will be called up from Triple-A Las Vegas to make his first appearance this season in the opener of Saturday's day-night doubleheader that will make up an April 13 rainout. RHP Chris Barritt (3-1, 3.42) will start the second game.

Rangers: Texas will retire Adrián Beltré's No. 29 before the nightcap, which will be started by RHP Adrian Sampson (4-3, 4.14). For the opener, LHP Joe Palumbo, 24, will be called up from Double-A Frisco and make his major league debut.