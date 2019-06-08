Boushley, Ruiz lift Lake Elsinore over Lancaster 5-0

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (AP) -- Esteury Ruiz doubled and singled, and Caleb Boushley allowed just two hits over six innings as the Lake Elsinore Storm beat the Lancaster JetHawks 5-0 on Friday.

Boushley (3-1) struck out two to pick up the win.

Lake Elsinore scored three runs in the third, including a single by Ruiz that scored Gabriel Arias. The Storm scored again in the fourth inning, when Luis Campusano hit a sacrifice fly and Allen Cordoba scored on an error.

Lucas Gilbreath (2-4) went four innings, allowing five runs and five hits in the California League game. He also struck out three and walked two.

The JetHawks were held scoreless for the fifth time this season, while the Storm's staff recorded their sixth shutout of the year.